THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 5

Golden marketing principle 3: Tell to sell

Ancient sales wisdom says

If you don’t tell it, you can’t sell it.

Get your proposition upfront

Tell customers what they get. Do it boldly.

Answer customer questions before they ever ask

- even the difficult questions

Get your message out everywhere

Use every digital channel

- wherever customers may be found

like email, facebook, youtube, linkedin, instagram, forums & groups, your website, everywhere

Use video whenever possible

- as it works

You have to tell to sell

Part 6: The 4th principle of video marketing - The Unbeatable Proposition

