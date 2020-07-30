5: The 3rd principle of video marketing – Tell To Sell
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 5
Golden marketing principle 3: Tell to sell
Ancient sales wisdom says
If you don’t tell it, you can’t sell it.
Get your proposition upfront
Tell customers what they get. Do it boldly.
Answer customer questions before they ever ask
- even the difficult questions
Get your message out everywhere
Use every digital channel
- wherever customers may be found
like email, facebook, youtube, linkedin, instagram, forums & groups, your website, everywhere
Use video whenever possible
- as it works
You have to tell to sell
