Animated Safety Induction Video In 6 Steps

First you confirm your ideas, safety goals and the required runtime, and pay your deposit.

Then, with your team, we develop your safety induction points as a script until it’s 100% approved as perfect.

Next, we help you to choose the style of characters, artwork and icons you want in your video from our animation library. You provide your logo, font & colours so the video exactly matches your corporate style or safety brand.

Again as a team, we storyboard your video, matching each line of script to the animated characters, artwork and icons you’ve previously selected to deliver your induction messages accurately.

The fourth step is voiceover. You pick the preferred voiceover and choose the accent, gender and style you require.

We edit and animate your induction video, complete with music and sound fx, then submit it to you for approval. At this stage you can still make minor visual changes.

Lastly, you pay the balance due, then take delivery of the final approved video as a 1080 HD mp4 video file.

That’s it! That’s how your low cost safety induction video is made. Fast, simple and easy on your time.

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.