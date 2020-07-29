4: The 2nd principle of video marketing – Discover To Win
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 4
Golden marketing principle 2: Discover to win
Relentlessly search the data to find out what works - even when the data is only 80% complete - or difficult to tie together
Never assume you know - or can’t know
There are hidden patterns to success just waiting to be discovered
The winning pattern will enable you to win hands down
Look at data every day.
Get the habit.
The best data is found in
- online metrics
- competitor sites
- and your customers
Keep trying until you discover how to link all three in your favour
Discover to win
Monthly offers and 10% off
your first order