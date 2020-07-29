 Skip to content

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 4

Golden marketing principle 2: Discover to win

Relentlessly search the data to find out what works - even when the data is only 80% complete - or difficult to tie together

Never assume you know - or can’t know

There are hidden patterns to success just waiting to be discovered

The winning pattern will enable you to win hands down

Look at data every day.

Get the habit.

The best data is found in

- online metrics
- competitor sites
- and your customers

Keep trying until you discover how to link all three in your favour

Discover to win

Learn more about what’s in and what’s out in video marketing

Part 5: The 3rd principle of video marketing - Tell To Sell

