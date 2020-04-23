12 Step Recovery Plan

4: Business as usual. Let customers know. Be in this together.

Customers need to know how you’re doing.

Business may be slow to zero, supply chains difficult to maintain, priorities changing day by day.

Or, you may be booming.

Whatever your situation, it pays to keep customers in the loop. They’ll thank you for your honesty, and may be able to help.

Your website is a 24/7 shop window. Use it to advantage. Simple video information-updates keep everyone on board.

We can walk you through low-cost production options.

