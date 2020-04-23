 Skip to content
Business as usual. Let customers know. Be in this together

12 Step Recovery Plan

4: Business as usual. Let customers know. Be in this together.

Customers need to know how you’re doing.

Business may be slow to zero, supply chains difficult to maintain, priorities changing day by day.

Or, you may be booming.

Whatever your situation, it pays to keep customers in the loop. They’ll thank you for your honesty, and may be able to help.

Your website is a 24/7 shop window. Use it to advantage. Simple video information-updates keep everyone on board.

We can walk you through low-cost production options.

A free social media video

Keep in touch with customers.
Get a free social media video here.
Suitable for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LInkedin.

Quote of the week: “I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m
not dumb …. And I also know I’m not blonde.”
Dolly Parton

Coming soon - Step 5: Morale boosters for people off work. Regular messaging. Keep it sweet and upbeat.

Introducing Studio Rossiter’s 12 Step Recovery Plan

