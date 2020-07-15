 Skip to content

Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 3

Budget 3d animated safety presenter

Hi, Joe here.

If you need animated safety training, I might be able to help you as I’m great at explaining and getting it right every time.

I’m quick to produce, and perfect for low-budget animated safety videos.

I can do inductions, toolbox talks, safety alerts, team briefings, management briefings; all of it.

I’m always wearing the correct workwear, and I’m showing your site, your signage, your rules.

Most of all, I think your workforce will like me, which means they’ll remember what I tell them. Sorry, they’ll remember what you tell them!

So get started. Write in and ask us your question.

 

Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.

Monthly offers and 10% off

your first order

  • *
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Coming next: Part 3:Budget 3D Animated Safety Presenter

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

H&S Series Video 2: Budget 2D Animated Safety Video

H&S Series: Video 2
Budget 2D Animated Safety Video

H&S Series Video 1: Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training

H&S Series: Video 1
Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training

Low cost social media video campaigns

New product announcement – low cost social media video campaigns

Getting foreign language videos right

Masterclass 5: Getting foreign language videos right

Posted in Video and tagged , ,