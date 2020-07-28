 Skip to content

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 3

Golden marketing principle 1: Learn to earn

Everything is moving fast.

If you’re not learning new stuff everyday, you’re falling behind

Put aside time each day to learn something new

even if this is in your own time

Aim to learn new things you don’t yet properly understand

- or have avoided understanding until now.

Your earnings will increase

- as your knowledge becomes more valuable

- to those who hold the purse strings

Learn to Earn

Learn more about what’s in and what’s out in video marketing

Part 4: The 2nd principle of video marketing - Discover To Win

