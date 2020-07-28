3: The 1st principle of video marketing – Learn To Earn
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 3
Golden marketing principle 1: Learn to earn
Everything is moving fast.
If you’re not learning new stuff everyday, you’re falling behind
Put aside time each day to learn something new
even if this is in your own time
Aim to learn new things you don’t yet properly understand
- or have avoided understanding until now.
Your earnings will increase
- as your knowledge becomes more valuable
- to those who hold the purse strings
