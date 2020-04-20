12 Step Recovery Plan

3: Review your resources. People, finance, customers, suppliers, skills.

When resources are depleted, we work with what we’ve got.

Putting resources to best use needs regular communication with everyone in the chain.

We can help you make the most of video resources you already have.

Let’s review them together and see what’s usable and what isn’t, and what can be adapted for today’s circumstances.

TALK TO US TODAY