Review your resources. People, finance, customers, suppliers, skills.

12 Step Recovery Plan

3: Review your resources. People, finance, customers, suppliers, skills.

When resources are depleted, we work with what we’ve got.

Putting resources to best use needs regular communication with everyone in the chain.

We can help you make the most of video resources you already have.

Let’s review them together and see what’s usable and what isn’t, and what can be adapted for today’s circumstances.

A free social media video

Keep in touch with customers.
Get a free social media video here.
Suitable for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LInkedin.

Quote of the week: “Common sense is genius dressed in its working clothes.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson

Coming soon - Step 4: Business as usual. Let customers know. Be in this together.

