3 marketing principles for succeeding in the digital age

Principle 1: Learn to Earn

Everything today is about making data-driven decisions. Hunches aren’t allowed any more.

Yet few really know how to understand the bewildering flood of data.

There’s so much of it. And it often contradicts, or comes in different formats that don’t seem to connect. Try aligning Alexa data with Google data to see what I mean.

If you want to quickly test yourself, answer these questions honestly:

Do you know the difference between Bounce Rate and Exit Rate?

Do you know the 3 different types of Facebook ads, and the cost differences?

Do you know which keywords are driving your paying traffic, as apart from your non-paying traffic?

These are just basic questions, used as examples. You’ll have your own questions more relevant to your business.

The truth is that the only way to make data-based decisions is to understand the tools that spit out the data, whether cloud, xls or intranet based tools.

And this means learning how to use the tools well enough to know which tools work, and which don’t, and when, and why.

You could say it like this:

Which bits of which tools work for my business - and how can I consolidate them in a meaningful way that’ll generate the data that’ll drive the business forward?

The process starts with consistent learning as an everyday activity, backed up by regular courses, team reviews, mentoring, and seminars.

It’s only daily familiarity that’ll make the data more meaningful, enabling you to pick out the vital trends that matter to your business

- as apart from the deluge of irrelevant data that threaten to overwhelm us.

But once you can identify the right kind of data you need

- and then make the solid data-based decisions

- because you’re able to identify what matters

- and know what doesn’t matter

- do you have a chance of earning.

Learn to Earn rocks. Do courses. Read books. Meet experts. Keep at it every day. Formally dedicate some daily time for this.

The opposite equally applies: Ignorance will get you ignored. So be flexible, and keep an open mind.