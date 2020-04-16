 Skip to content
Plan for the upturn. Get it right for 3 months. Progress everything.

12 Step Recovery Plan

2: Plan for the upturn. Get it right for 3 months. Progress everything.

The recovery process needs a plan for every area of the business.

Video has a big part to play.

It’s impact is remembered by employees and customers alike.

Used in a smart way, video creates confidence that you are finding solutions and work-arounds.

We provide a free consultation session to help you plan customer-facing low-budget communications.

BOOK A 20-MINUTE CONSULTATION

A free social media video

A FREE SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO

Keep in touch with customers.
Get a free social media video here.
Suitable for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LInkedin.

Quote of the week: Qu. “When’s the best time to plant a fruit tree?” Ans. “20 years ago.”
Anon

Coming soon - Step 3: Review your resources. People, finance, customers, suppliers, skills.

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

Stay in business while isolated. Go Social.

1 – Stay in business while isolated. Go Social

Introducing Studio Rossiter’s 12 Step Recovery Plan

Introducing Studio Rossiter’s 12 Step Recovery Plan

A free social media video

A free social media video

How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce safety video?

How fast can a video company deliver a coronavirus workforce safety video?

Posted in Video and tagged , , , ,