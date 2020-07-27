2: Four golden principles plus two effective attitudes
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 2
FOUR GOLDEN PRINCIPLES PLUS TWO EFFECTIVE ATTITUDES
4 GOLDEN PRINCIPLES
-
1: Learn to earn
Everything is moving fast. If you’re not learning new stuff every day, you’re falling behind.
-
2: Discover to win
Relentlessly search the data and find out what works, even when the data is only 80% complete.
-
3: Tell to sell
If you don’t tell it, you can’t sell it. Get your message across every digital channel.
-
4: Have an unbeatable proposition
Typically this means “be-half-the-price-and-twice-the-spec”. Get your sales proposition as close to this as possible.
2 EFFECTIVE ATTITUDES
-
Attitude 1: Radical open mindedness
Forget what you think you know works. Long held opinions can bite you hard. Instead, openly listen to others, then look for hard data support.
-
Attitude 2: Radical transparency
The only way to gain trust is to speak honestly about “what works and what doesn’t”. Then people will know where they are with you and be more likely to follow. Saying what you know is transparency.
