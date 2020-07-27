 Skip to content
02 - Four golden principles plus two effective attitudes

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 2

FOUR GOLDEN PRINCIPLES PLUS TWO EFFECTIVE ATTITUDES

4 GOLDEN PRINCIPLES

  • Learn-80

    1: Learn to earn

    Everything is moving fast. If you’re not learning new stuff every day, you’re falling behind.

  • Discover-80

    2: Discover to win

    Relentlessly search the data and find out what works, even when the data is only 80% complete.

  • Tell-80

    3: Tell to sell

    If you don’t tell it, you can’t sell it. Get your message across every digital channel.

  • Proposition-80

    4: Have an unbeatable proposition

    Typically this means “be-half-the-price-and-twice-the-spec”. Get your sales proposition as close to this as possible.

2 EFFECTIVE ATTITUDES

  • open mindedness-80

    Attitude 1: Radical open mindedness

    Forget what you think you know works. Long held opinions can bite you hard. Instead, openly listen to others, then look for hard data support.

  • Radical transparency-80

    Attitude 2: Radical transparency

    The only way to gain trust is to speak honestly about “what works and what doesn’t”. Then people will know where they are with you and be more likely to follow. Saying what you know is transparency.

Part 3: The 1st principle of video marketing - Learn To Earn

