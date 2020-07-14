H&S Series: Video 2
Budget 2D Animated Safety Video
Low Cost Animated Video for Safety & Training PART 2
As a safety advisor you have many topics you need to explain to your workforce, such as
- slips and trips
- emergency procedures
- moving vehicles
- PPE
- manual handling
- stress
- as well as regular contractor inductions
Similar presentations are required of training managers and anyone responsible for developing workforce competency.
A budget animated safety video will show your safe systems of work, your rules, and your brand
And you get a complete end-to-end service with script, storyboard and professional voiceover.
Interested?
Write and ask us your question.
Learn more about our low cost animated safety video here.
Coming next: Part 3: Budget 3D Animated Safety Presenter