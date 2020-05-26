12 – Getting back to work
12 Step Recovery Plan
12: Getting back to work. Old stuff, regular stuff, new stuff.
First day back in the factory, site or office will be like the new year at school.
You’ll be moving up a gear.
Last year’s problems won’t have completely disappeared, they still need managing.
And you’ll have a few more. The routines will have to be changed.
Innovation hasn’t stopped during lockdown, everyone’s been pedalling hard behind the scenes.
All of this progress will need good workforce communication.
The best format is low-cost video. It saves time, it saves money, it frees people up for more important tasks, it gets company messages across fast.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A VIDEO COMMUNICATION REVIEW.
It’s free, unbiased and intelligent.
Quote of the week: “A ship is always safe at shore but that is not what it’s built for.” Albert Einstein
Coming soon - Step 13: How your business has changed. 6 months later. New beginning.
