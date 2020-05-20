12 Step Recovery Plan

11: Your restart plan. Ready to roll. Resources to hand. Bold statements.

It looks like you could be resuming soon. There are boxes to tick. Products ready. People raring to go. Prices sorted. Positioning spot on for a changed market.

From the customer’s perspective, your first ‘Go Button’ has to be your website home page.

It will need to look refreshed and tell a great relaunch story.

You may get a surge of new traffic, or a trickle. One thing’s for sure, a dynamic relaunch video will help you do more business, and faster.

Browsers-researchers or early-buyers, both need to see something memorable.

The marketing motto for this eye-catcher should be ‘Tell To Sell’.

Let’s help you to make a bold statement that says “We’re back!”

FIND OUT ABOUT ‘TELL TO SELL’ VIDEOS