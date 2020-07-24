The benefits of an animated contractor induction video - benefits 6-10

6. The actual time taken for contractors to sit through an induction will reduce. Over a year, this can be a significant saving.

7. Your company image, brand & rules will be strengthened despite the tendency for contractors to think all sites are the same.

8. You can better cope with a sudden influx of contractors eg, at annual plant shutdown

9. Contractors will generally be better behaved and less rogue.

10. Every Contractor will be legally validated as having received safety induction video training, ie, they sign for watching & understanding your video.

That’s it. Your 10 part animated safety video series is now complete. Well done!

