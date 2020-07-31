1: What’s in & what’s out in video marketing
THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 1
Today’s internet customer has never been smarter
Yet marketers traditionally take the customer for a fool
- with their spins, deceits and flatteries.
This needs to change.
Here are today’s IN-OUT guidelines:
CUSTOMERS
|WHAT’S IN
|WHAT’S OUT
|Answering customer questions quickly & honestly
|Ignoring genuine issues, the elephant in the room
|Advising customers for the best, even if it hurts
|Being a Yes-Man who promises everything & anything
|Developing content that answers customer questions. Giving quick, honest answers
|Content that talks about you. Viewing rates drop off the moment you talk about you - and not them
LANGUAGE
|WHAT’S IN
|WHAT’S OUT
|Strong bold nouns & verbs
|Lardy flowery adjectives
|Clear one-line statements
|Paragraphs
|Eighty word messages
|Five minute explanations
|Simple facts people can remember & repeat
|Company boastfulness & puff
PRICE
|WHAT’S IN
|WHAT’S OUT
|Telling customers what they get in a simple way
|Complex, fussy pricing structures
|Offering unbeatable propositions. Everyone expects a bargain
|Spinning added-value to bolster high price
|Showing exactly what-you-get-for-what-you-pay
|Fudging on promises, results or specifications
Do what’s IN and avoid what’s OUT
-
Trust rises,
customers smile
-
Sales rise,
boss smiles
-
Profits rise,
CEO smiles
Then it’s your turn to smile!
Coming next: Part 2: Four golden principles plus two effective attitudes
