 Skip to content
01 - What’s in & what’s out in video marketing

THE B2B MARKETING VIDEO MANIFESTO PART 1

Today’s internet customer has never been smarter

Yet marketers traditionally take the customer for a fool

- with their spins, deceits and flatteries.

This needs to change.

Here are today’s IN-OUT guidelines:

CUSTOMERS

WHAT’S INWHAT’S OUT
Answering customer questions quickly & honestlyIgnoring genuine issues, the elephant in the room
Advising customers for the best, even if it hurtsBeing a Yes-Man who promises everything & anything
Developing content that answers customer questions. Giving quick, honest answersContent that talks about you. Viewing rates drop off the moment you talk about you - and not them

LANGUAGE

WHAT’S INWHAT’S OUT
Strong bold nouns & verbsLardy flowery adjectives
Clear one-line statementsParagraphs
Eighty word messagesFive minute explanations
Simple facts people can remember & repeatCompany boastfulness & puff

PRICE

WHAT’S INWHAT’S OUT
Telling customers what they get in a simple wayComplex, fussy pricing structures
Offering unbeatable propositions. Everyone expects a bargainSpinning added-value to bolster high price
Showing exactly what-you-get-for-what-you-payFudging on promises, results or specifications

Do what’s IN and avoid what’s OUT

  • Trustblue-90

    Trust rises,
    customers smile

  • Sales-90

    Sales rise,
    boss smiles

  • Profits-90

    Profits rise,
    CEO smiles

Then it’s your turn to smile!

Learn more about what’s in and what’s out in video marketing

Coming next: Part 2: Four golden principles plus two effective attitudes

HELP YOUR COLLEAGUES - SHARE THIS BLOG

recent posts

The benefits of an animated contractor induction video - benefits 6-10

H&S Series: Video 10
The benefits of an animated contractor induction video: 6-10

The benefits of an animated contractor induction video - benefits 1-5

H&S Series: Video 9
The benefits of an animated contractor induction video: 1-5

FAQ Which is best? 2D safety animation or a 3D animated presenter?

H&S Series: Video 8
FAQ: Which is best for safety induction video – 2D or 3D animation?

What goes into an induction video script?

H&S Series: Video 7
FAQ: What goes into an induction video script?

Posted in Video and tagged , ,