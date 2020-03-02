15 questions a Safety Manager must ask before producing an induction video – updated 2020
An Induction Video can save you hours and weeks of time compared with the time spent standing up in a training room and delivering a powerpoint induction.
Typically, 45 minutes of safety induction training can be reduced to a 15 minute filmed video, which in many cases can induct to a more consistent standard compared to an Inductor who has to stand up day after day and inspire an audience of disinterested contractors to adopt your safe working practices.
But there's a lot more to induction than simply producing a safety video.
What this questionnaire delivers
Answering the following 15 questions will allow you to determine the content of your induction video project more accurately.
The completed questionnaire will help you brief your colleagues, as well as your safety video producer.
Be warned: It’s full of tough questions, and will raise as many issues as it answers. This is because your induction video has to be perfect, and absolutely compliant with your Safe Systems of Work.
Before you start
1 - Who are your different types of video audience? Contractors, new starters, visitors, existing employees who need updating? List who needs inducting with video.
2 - How unique are your different audience needs? How much of the induction information is suitable for all audiences of whatever type? How much info is specific to only certain types of inductee, eg, engineering contractors compared with new starters? How much specific info does each site need that’s different to other sites? Is English a second language for some contractors?
Getting access to the workplace
Nobody gets access to their workplace without certain conditions being fulfilled.
3 - What are parking arrangements?
4 - What do they need to do on arrival at the gatehouse or reception?
5 - How are their certifications checked?
6 - How are the risk assessment and method statement (RAMS) verified and discussed? What about permits? How much permit detail should go in the video, and how much should be one-to-one dialogue? What about COSHH?
7 - What PPE is required? Who supplies it?
Coming on site - a module from the Molson Coors Contractor Induction video
Emergency procedures
If a catastrophic event occurs, people need to know what to do.
8 - What types of catastrophic event may occur on your site? Fire, gas, flood, medical etc
9 - What do your different alarms sound like?
10 - Where are the muster points, and who is responsible for roll-call?
11 - What should the individual do if they discover a fire or medical emergency?
Site Hazards
Every site has hazards specific to them, plus general hazards common to your industry or business sector.
12 - What are the hazards on your site or premises? List the main or unique hazards. For example, noise, slips & trips, moving vehicles & machinery, manual handling, working near automated robot areas, etc. How are these hazards are controlled?
13 - What safe behaviours and compliance are necessary to control risk & hazards? Which are visible safe behaviours that set a good example to others?
Site Rules
These are the basics everyone must comply with
13 - What site rules do inductees need to know? For example smoking, drugs, use of mobile phones, use of site facilities etc
Soft issues
14 - What environmental controls do inductees need to know? Spill kit locations & operation, waste disposal, being good neighbours
15 - What are the individual's responsibilities? For example, safe behaviours, incident reporting, zero tolerance, adopting your safety culture such as Don’t Walk By card completions, or Stop & Think risk assessments, etc
Conclusion
Embarking on an induction video is a challenge for any safety or training manager. It’ll take you 1-2 months, or longer if your corporate legal department need to check your script.
Hopefully the above questions will help you understand your induction video scope & content a little better.
