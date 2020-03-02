An Induction Video can save you hours and weeks of time compared with the time spent standing up in a training room and delivering a powerpoint induction.

Typically, 45 minutes of safety induction training can be reduced to a 15 minute filmed video, which in many cases can induct to a more consistent standard compared to an Inductor who has to stand up day after day and inspire an audience of disinterested contractors to adopt your safe working practices.

But there's a lot more to induction than simply producing a safety video.

What this questionnaire delivers

Answering the following 15 questions will allow you to determine the content of your induction video project more accurately.

The completed questionnaire will help you brief your colleagues, as well as your safety video producer.

Be warned: It’s full of tough questions, and will raise as many issues as it answers. This is because your induction video has to be perfect, and absolutely compliant with your Safe Systems of Work.

Before you start

1 - Who are your different types of video audience? Contractors, new starters, visitors, existing employees who need updating? List who needs inducting with video.

2 - How unique are your different audience needs? How much of the induction information is suitable for all audiences of whatever type? How much info is specific to only certain types of inductee, eg, engineering contractors compared with new starters? How much specific info does each site need that’s different to other sites? Is English a second language for some contractors?

Getting access to the workplace

Nobody gets access to their workplace without certain conditions being fulfilled.

3 - What are parking arrangements?

4 - What do they need to do on arrival at the gatehouse or reception?

5 - How are their certifications checked?

6 - How are the risk assessment and method statement (RAMS) verified and discussed? What about permits? How much permit detail should go in the video, and how much should be one-to-one dialogue? What about COSHH?

7 - What PPE is required? Who supplies it?