How to make a safety video that does the job

How do you know if you need a new safety video?

Making a safety video production is no small task. You need to know where you need it. And when.

And if should you make the video yourself, or get someone else to do it for you?

Let’s start at the beginning.

Do safety training videos even work?

There’s a lot been said about the miraculous power of training video to promote better safety, arguments both for and against. And equally arguments rage over which type of video works best, and so on. Everyone seems to have an opinion about the most effective training video!

But one classic piece of BBC research from way back in the 1950s stands head & shoulders above the crowd. It’s this:

“When sight and sound are combined, ie, video, then information retention is almost doubled.”

Video works. Fact.

The real task is for the safety manager to recognise where a safety training video is needed

- and then decide how much time, effort and budget needs putting into it to develop effective video content that'll "do the job".

Are safety videos worth the time, effort and cost?

Safety videos are the proven effective training route for explaining health & safety procedures.

They hold the attention and can be delivered almost anywhere, viewable on desktop, laptop, tablet or any mobile device, from your website to social media to a learning centre full of new starter participants.

But since making any sort of corporate video production takes time, effort and budget

- you need to know which topic or topics to choose, and this isn't always as easy and obvious as you may think, especially if you're in a relatively hazardous industry.

Induction video is one of the commonest topics, as everybody has to be safety inducted.

Fortunately an off-the-shelf employee training video is available to cover many workplace situations, though not all

- which means not much time & effort are needed from you, compared to making a new video.

To help you analyse your requirement, I've developed a structured method for assessing these different options. Let's take a look.