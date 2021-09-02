How to figure out your animated safety video costs

The benefits of animated safety video

Animation motivates workforces to work more safely because it commands their attention.

It's invariably more interesting than watching a standard video filming workforce operatives & locations.

Animations are also simpler and clearer to understand, which makes them more memorable.

And animation is usually much less of a production burden than complex filming onsite.

Nonetheless, there are pitfalls, especially for the safety advisor who’s new to animation.

Since pitfalls usually result in higher than expected costs, it’s worth looking more closely at how to figure out animated safety video costs

- so you can see in advance what you might need to spend to achieve your safety goals

- and hopefully get the best deal for your requirements.