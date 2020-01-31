Setting your corporate video objectives

Updated Feb 2020

Before you start producing a corporate video for your business, it’s important to know it’s objective – so you’re always working towards an achievable goal. This rule applies wherever you live in the world.

Video is now an implicit function for every business or organisation, with many companies producing videos at a far greater rate then ever before, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.

You need to know exactly why you’re making a business video, and what you want it to achieve.

If you have no clear objective, it will end up too generic and not perform highly enough.

At the most obvious end of the spectrum:

- Is it for a specific tender that you would like to win?

- Is it less defined, ie, you want more sales enquiries, or you want an increase in engagement from your home page or detailed solution/product page?

- Is it for piece of social media, like a youtube or facebook ad or news update, such as a new technology partnership or other major announcement?

Write down your goal & audience in a single sentence.