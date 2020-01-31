Setting your Corporate Video Objectives – updated Feb 2020
Before you start producing a corporate video for your business, it’s important to know it’s objective – so you’re always working towards an achievable goal. This rule applies wherever you live in the world.
Video is now an implicit function for every business or organisation, with many companies producing videos at a far greater rate then ever before, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.
You need to know exactly why you’re making a business video, and what you want it to achieve.
If you have no clear objective, it will end up too generic and not perform highly enough.
At the most obvious end of the spectrum:
- Is it for a specific tender that you would like to win?
- Is it less defined, ie, you want more sales enquiries, or you want an increase in engagement from your home page or detailed solution/product page?
- Is it for piece of social media, like a youtube or facebook ad or news update, such as a new technology partnership or other major announcement?
Write down your goal & audience in a single sentence.
Setting hard goals
Why not set measurable goals for your video? eg,
- a 15% reduction in page bounce rate (which shows people understand your solution and click to learn more)
- 30% more social media engagements (more shares, likes & clicks)
- a 10% increase in engagement or contact form completions (more leads, more positive interest)
Once you have a clear target in mind, it’s much easier to figure out how to reach it.
Even if your video doesn’t reach target, at least you’ll know by how much.
That which can be measured can be improved.
Knowing your audience
To help you to achieve your objective, you need to know your audience inside-out, know who is likely to watch the video, and who is likely to be genuinely interested in it?
Try and keep the message for 1 single audience
- or a collective audience with a common interest in your solution.
One video trying to speak out to two or more different audiences with differing buying or interest agendas isn’t likely to work unless you keep it as a very general brand oriented message – which is good if you have a powerful brand, but it’s also very ‘Me-too”.
If you have a specific customer persona in mind, then stick with it. Target them.
What goes wrong when setting corporate video objectives
The biggest problem is too many people jumping on the bandwagon and hijacking your agenda.
This can take many forms.
eg, a C level person, or divisional head might want to include their pet project, which has the net effect of diluting the message you want to tell.
But equally it can be you, setting too many objectives, a bit of this and a bit of that because it’s what we always say.
The video goal & audience needs to be written in bold at the top of every associated document, so you or others don’t lose sight of where you’re going.
The script
To help you deliver your video objectives, you start with the script
– so, if you’re making an explainer style of corporate video, you need to know these kinds of questions before you start production:
- What are your 3 big benefits that show how your offer solves their problem?
- What are your 3 biggest market niches that generate the bulk of your income?
- What are your 3 unique differentiators that set you apart from competitors?
- What is the biggest sales obstacle / customer objection you have?
- What proof of claims do you offer?
- What’s your designated Call to Action?
Your scriptwriter will use this detailed information to make sure that the core video message is completely aligned with both your objective, and the target audience for the video.
So from the start of the video you need to have clear objectives and USPs embedded in your thought processes.
The look or style or creative of your video (animated? stock footage? filmed?) will follow after, and if you use a professional company, it’ll look great.
Thinking about these in depth video questions will help you to put the video in the full marketing picture for your company
– making sure that the final video is not a bad surprise, or just underwhelming in its ROI.
What really matters is that the video meets your clearly specified corporate or business objectives.