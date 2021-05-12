A 3-Step Method for Differentiating your B2B Software Video from Competitors

Updated May 2021

Competition in software markets, both B2B and B2C, is hotter than ever, with so many apps and technology platforms now having overlapping features & functions.

Many apps & systems are now direct competitors like, for example, the many CRM, or project management, or accounting packages in the marketplace,

- or close-ish competitors where there are enough inter-app similarities for concern.

Knowing you’re different from your competition is one thing,

- but demonstrating the difference to a customer about your product is another

- especially when planning a software demo video which always demands time, money & effort.

Why differentiate in a software video?

Every student of video marketing knows to avoid making a me-too video.

Differentiating is what highlights competitive advantage to your potential customer.

And once you understand each key differentiator

- you need to develop video content that explains the importance of these differences,

- typically through the video script

- and also through the visual storyboard later down the production line.

Since video is a primary marketing platform for software developers.

- you need to put differentiation at the top of your video production strategy

- or customers will buy the other “lookalike offer” that costs less, or looks more like the market leader.

Often customers play safe and buy a legacy product that promises to achieve what you say you can achieve.

Legacy products usually have lots of user brand loyalty case studies to build trust and sustain credibility

- and customers still buy them as their impact and disruption is a known quantity and less risk.

By comparison, your game-changing new technology might secretly be quite scary for a non-nerd customer, who’d prefer to buy from a known market leader at minimal risk.

Buying from you may well incur a learning curve for many customers

- and while you may, for example, offer excellent tutorials

- tutorials aren’t the game changer that’ll consistently win for you.

Your goal is for your software product or brand to become the market leader.

So how does your software video break free of existing marketing patterns?

If I was being cruel, I’d say many B2B software devs’ marketing pattern is all about loudly crying out 3 big benefits

- then cramming in some more benefit stuff for good measure

- and then keeping fingers crossed, hoping ad traffic brings good results.

I hope that wasn’t too cruel!

Looking at points of difference, it may be you have a cost leadership strategy which you think is unique, such as selling at a low price to win market share

- or you may have a lifetime ownership plan, where add-ons and consultancy realise True Customer Value over the long term.

Whatever your approach, it won’t take long before competitors are copying you, making the marketplace even more confusing for the customer.

And your video has to rise above all this, break free.

The most certain way to break free is to get under the skin of your target audience,

- and learn how they make their purchasing decisions

- amid a panoply of market offerings

- that may all have similar feature sets to the untrained customer eye.

Knowing the hearts & minds of your target audience is at the centre of discovering competitive advantage,

- especially in video as it’s such an impactful first point of contact with your business.

Here's a 3 Step Method for accurately differentiating your software product with video.

Used wisely it can also become the DNA for developing a complete differentiation strategy if needed.