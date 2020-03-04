With animated safety video production on the increase we asked Studio Rossiter’s Creative Director, Linda Rossiter for an opinion of this trend.

Linda reports “…. a few years ago filmed video was the norm for safety managers. Now 2D animated video is often seen as the first option, as it can be cheaper and quicker to produce than a filmed video alternative. And once clients use it they tend to stick with it.

Many H&S advisers also try out self-drive, cloud-based animation packages like Toonly or Powtoons in their search for the cheapest possible video price.”

Overall, animation helps resolve concerns from many sources indicating that workforce training is quickly forgotten and frequently not retained beyond a week, or even a day, obliging health & safety managers to seek more effective ways to motivate safe, compliant, legal behaviour.